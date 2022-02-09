MADEIRA SAFE QR CODE

A number of you have emailed me not able to upload recent vaccine certificates, or getting a QR code with the certificate you all ready have on the Madeira safe site.

I know there see to be peopke at the airport when you come through asking if you have filled in Madeira safe, but they are not checking if you have or not. So I think it’s safe to say the QR codes are finished, and the above image is a screenshot from Madeira Safe.

On the Visit Madeira site it reads as below.

There are no restrictions on the entry of travellers at the airports, ports and marinas of Madeira.

When planning your trip to Madeira and Porto Santo, it is important to know the local regulations in force regarding the prevention and containment of COVID-19, namely:

1. Epidemiological Survey

Madeira Safe digital platform – All passengers must complete the epidemiological survey, of the Regional Health Authority, on thedigital platform – www.madeirasafe.com

