Darren Kay still missing in Calheta

A British man has gone missing while out running by himself on the island of Madeira, his family has said.
Fell runner Darren Kay, 52, was on holiday with his partner in the town of Calheta when the couple went on a two-hour run together on Sunday.
Mr Kay, from Sedbergh in Cumbria, decided to carry on by himself but never returned, his brother said.
Jonny Kay said his family were very worried and were flying to the island to assist with the search.
Mr Kay had told his partner he would carry on running alone for another 30 minutes but has not been seen since.
Johnny Jay, Darren’s brother arrived on the island yesterday to help with the search.