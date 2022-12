Porto Santo Line informs that the trips this Wednesday, December 14 (Fnc-Pxo at 8am and Pxo-Fnc at 6pm), will be canceled due to bad weather conditions, which jeopardize the safety of the ship and passengers.

The carrier informs that changes to tickets can be made by calling 291 210 300 or by email to infopsl@gruposousa.pt

From Diário Notícias

