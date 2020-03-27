Rui Barreto’s secretary yesterday signed an order restricting the sale of coffee and other products outside restaurants and similar establishments.

Only spaces that provide essential services or other services considered essential can provide services, with the exception of the sale of coffees and other drinks.

The idea is to avoid crowds of people, corresponding to the calls of the inspection authorities, who have regularly met numerous customers outside the establishments.

I thought this was put into place days ago, no one is selling coffee or takeaway drinks our way.