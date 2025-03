A second Lisbon TAP flight left Lisbon last night shortly after the other diverted

This flight also didn’t land in Madeira and diverted back to Lisbon, so bith the early morning flights were cancelled.

The wind was so strong last night, and not much sleep for many I can imagine.

This morning the wind seems calmer and the first flight of the day frim Porto has just landed.

The wind is expected to be strong through the day, so I will keep the blog updated.

Like this: Like Loading...