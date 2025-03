The world’s first fully electric and autonomous airport fire-fighting vehicle landed in Madeira yesterday, aboard the cargo ship ‘Rebecca S’.

Developed by a Portuguese company, this innovative vehicle, the ARFF Lusitano J6 ‘Jacinto’ 6×6, will be one of the main attractions of the international seminar on new rescue technologies, which will take place in the Region, between the 27th and 29th of March.

The vehicle is currently at the headquarters of the Regional Civil Protection.

From Diário Notícias

