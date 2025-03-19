Rain reached red warning level in Areeiro

The heavy rain falling during the night has already reached red warning level in Areeiro. According to the IPMA meteorological station, the accumulated precipitation was already 82.6 liters per square meter in the last 6 hours.

In a more recent update, the accumulated rainfall was already 92.9 mm in 6 hours, in fact the red warning level was reached in half the time, 3 hours.

There are also three stations (with 5 records between 1:00 am and 6:00 am) with orange warning values: Santa Cruz, Pico do Areeiro, Pico Alto, Santo da Serra, São Vicente and Porto Moniz.

This is one of the reasons that led the authorities to close Regional Road 103, as can be seen in the photo.

The area is located after the Poiso crossing towards Ribeira das Cales-Terreiro da Luta-Monte, which forces drivers to descend to the access that will lead to Vale Paraíso/Camacha.

Buses coming and going to Faial will have to change their route.

From Diário Notícias

