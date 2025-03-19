The IPMA has placed the entire Autonomous Region of Madeira on orange alert for rain, wind and rough seas, the latter two of which have been in effect since yesterday, highlighting the rainfall that is expected to continue to fall heavily at least until midday.

In other words, precipitation, sometimes heavy, has been in effect since this morning until 12:00, on the North and South coasts and mountainous areas, as well as for Porto Santo, with the warning level then dropping to yellow until 18:00 this Wednesday.

