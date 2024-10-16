Bad weather forces ship Amadea to stop in Madeira

The Amadea returned mid-morning to the Port of Funchal, on an unscheduled stopover due to bad weather en route, which led the ship to opt to stop in Lisbon and Funchal, before continuing directly to Virgin Gorda, one of the British Virgin Islands.

Therefore, the cruise ship will remain in Madeira for 31 hours, continuing its Atlantic crossing tomorrow at 5 pm, with 363 passengers and 322 crew members on board.

The Amadea began this journey in Hamburg on October 8, with stops in Portsmouth, Falmouth, Lisbon and now Funchal, followed by the British Virgin Islands, St. Barts, St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Kitts and two Dominican islands: Catalina Island and La Romana, where it arrives on November 1.

From Diário Notícias

