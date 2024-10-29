Does anyone know the corret answer to this message I have received below. And email to the address brought no reply, and this is common in Madeira.

I think I read somewhere something similar with AL properties, that if you book more than one during a stay , say you are staying for 2 weeks or more, you then pay the tourist tax on each change.

Morning Tobi.

I sent an email to info.srtc@madeira.gov.pt , asking for information on the new tourist tax for Funchal, on the 8th October 2024. I have enclosed the text;

I understand that the Funchal tourist tax has now been implemented.

The charge being 2 euro per person per night to a maximum of 14 euro, my question is, I have been informed that as we own timeshare with Pestana , and stay for 4 weeks continuously in the summer, but at 3 different resorts, every time we move to our other timeshare in the Pestana group in Funchal, we will again have to pay the tourist tax, even though we have not left the Island.

Could you please confirm if this is the case, or will proof of paying in the first week be sufficient.

Im also interested on anyones experience with paying the 3 euros tax for the Levadas, is the system working and made clear. ?

