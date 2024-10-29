Tourist Tax

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News
Does anyone know the corret answer to this message I have received below. And email to the address brought no reply, and this is common in Madeira.
I think I read somewhere something similar with AL properties, that if you book more than one during a stay , say you are staying for 2 weeks or more, you then pay the tourist tax on each change.
Morning Tobi.
I sent an email to info.srtc@madeira.gov.pt, asking for information on the new tourist tax for Funchal, on the 8th October 2024.  I have enclosed the text;
I understand that the Funchal tourist tax has now been implemented.
The charge being 2 euro per person per night to a maximum of 14 euro, my question is, I have been informed that as we own timeshare with Pestana , and stay for 4 weeks continuously in the summer, but at 3 different resorts, every time we move to our other timeshare in the Pestana group in Funchal, we will again have to pay the tourist tax, even though we have not left the Island.
Could you please confirm if this is the case, or will proof of paying in the first week be sufficient.
Im also interested on anyones experience with paying the 3 euros tax for the Levadas, is the system working and made clear. ?

Tobi Hughes

10 Responses

  1. Just returned from Madeira. Moved between Pestana hotels. Pain in both. At Christmas we have three moves and will pay three times???

  2. I’m always interested in the mentality of the person asking these sort of questions. Whats wrong with paying the tax each time? I understand you don’t get rich giving money away but the idea behind the Tourist Tax is for the benefit of your destination.

  3. The answe is yes, the tax is applied per property. In other words stay for up to 7 nights in one property and you will pay up to the maximum of 7 nights (per person). Stay more than 7 nights in the same property and you only pay for the first 7 nights. Move between two or more properties in Funchal and the same rule applies to each property. The only difference is this is in Funchal. Different local councils around the island may have different daily rates or currently don’t charge anything. The only exemptions are residents of Madeira, any children under 12 and people with a 60% registered disability who should not be charged, once proof has been provided. The only other option is to simply refuse to pay the tax! Currently there are no legal penalties for non payment but the establishment probably will want written proof of your grounds for refusal that they are required to forward to the council to avoid being charged themselves.

  4. Hi. Running alojamento in the Machico area I think we have to collect tourist tax from everyone unless they have moved from Machico to us. So you only need to pay the tourist tax once if you stay within the district that you originally paid the tax in. Of course this is not set in stone yet. Machico is holding a meeting on Weds to confirm these things.

  5. We are in madiara now and have been for 3 weeks booked out of hotel yesterday for flight home flight was cancelled due to go today so had to book back in to hotel and pay a days tourist tax and if you stop in different resorts on the same holiday you will have to pay again 🤷🏻‍♂️🤯🤬💰

  6. My timeshare is in the residence PortoBay . The email I received states you pay in the property you are staying . If I move to another PortoBay resort then I pay again .
    Would have thought Pestana would have made it clear to their clients too

  7. Hi

    I am an AL owner, yes you are right, the tourist tax is charged at 2€ per person per night, free under 12, for a maximum of 7 nights in 1 location. If you stay in several places, each eastablishment has to charge you, as they have to pay the tax on your behalf, and there is no way around it, they register your stay with them and have to charge for the first 7 nights.
    If you stay 2 weeks but just a few nights in one place then move you will pay for every night of your stay.
    I have a lot of short bookings as folk like to sample different parts of the island, so I am not sure if that will continue.
    Gill

  9. Talk about killing the goose that lays the golden egg. What is the mentality behind this sudden and spurious desire to charge tourists for: parking at scenic places, seeing the sunrise (believe it or not!), taking a hike, staying in AL accomodation, hiring a car etc etc. Next we will be taxing them to take a s***. Seriously, it’s not the amount but the nuisance issue with paying for everything you do on the island. We must exercise caution.

