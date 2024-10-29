PJ investigates alleged case of harassment at Colégio de Santa Teresinha

The Judicial Police (PJ) confirms that it was informed by the Public Security Police (PSP) about a report of an alleged case of harassment of minors at Colégio de Santa Teresinha, in Funchal.

According to JM, the alert occurred in a forum for parents at the aforementioned school, which reported a story from a 5th-year student who had been inappropriately questioned by a worker on a construction site being carried out on the premises.

The news also reports that the guardians were concerned about the situation and, according to the student’s parents, she described the individual’s behavior as recurrent. The alleged harasser approached the students when they went to the bathroom, offered them food, showed them a video and allegedly asked them to keep it a secret.

The newspaper explains that some parents, panicked by the situation, tried to locate the man yesterday afternoon. One of them managed to identify the man by confronting him with the reports. After asking several children to identify the man, he alerted the police authorities who arrived at the scene and approached the man.

Finally, JM points out that the man is Portuguese and is 64 years old.

DIÁRIO contacted the school this morning to speak to the director Guida Macedo about this situation, but was informed that she was in a meeting, with no prediction of when it would be possible to speak to her.

From Diário Notícias

