JM survey indicates that the majority feel that insecurity is increasing in Madeira

84% agree there is an increase of insecurity on the streets of Madeira.

53.6% of readers who responded to the JM survey related to the feeling of insecurity in Madeira understand that “yes, there are more and more signs on the streets to that effect”.

30.5%, despite also agreeing with the increase in insecurity, stress that “it is necessary to reinforce community policing”.

9.2% say they have always felt safe in the Region, while 6.7% say they do not feel insecure “because the reported cases are only isolated”.

From Jornal Madeira

