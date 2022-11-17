LUNA PARK AND WORLD CIRCUS AT PIER 8

The ‘Luna Park’ amusement park and ‘Circo Mundial’ return to Pier 8 this year for the Christmas festivities.

In recent days, JM has been investigating the case, which was only confirmed today by Rui Carvalho, the promoter responsible for setting up this world of fun, who informed us that Cais 8 will receive this year’s ‘Luna Park’ and ‘Circo Mundial ‘.

According to him, the decision was signed yesterday afternoon via a press release from APRAM.

‘Circo Dallas’ does not come to Madeira this year

JM also contacted the person responsible for ‘Circo Dallas’, who, this year, will not be in Madeira. This is due to a better offer on the Continente, but does not ruel out returning in the future.

Circo Dallas was in Machico under the airport along with the fair ground, which could be moved back to Praia Formosa this year.

From Jornal Madeira

