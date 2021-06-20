  • Home
  • About Me
  • Licensed Properties
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Apps
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Advertisements
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Thanks again to Harald, rate is slightly up. But wifh more and more arrivals that I guess is expected.

Some good news from the UK today, the restrictions could end earlier than the 19th July, and experts believe there is no 3rd wave.

Previous ArticleUK Residents – Passports Stamped
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

One Response

  1. Antonio Lamas Reply

    The current incidence rate is 10. The incidence rate specified above does not make sense because it is based on all cases, not just local. Travellers who test positive upon arrival are very little relevant to the incidence rate in Madeira, they are more relevant to the countries where they got contaminated. Countries like Germany and UK are not including travellera who test positive in their incidence rate calculations.

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: