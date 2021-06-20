Thanks to Hadley Godden for sending this information below. Anyone have anymore info on this.?

Hi Tobi,

Just thought I’d let you know in case you haven’t seen…… Some British nationals who are residents in Portugal have had their passports stamped when returning to Portugal, which could potentially (at least according to some people) cause problems for them in the future….

Anyone with residency should NOT have their passport stamped when going through immigration and the SEF border guards should accept residency documents and take this into account. There’s a lot of info on the Brits in Portugal facebook group about what you can do if they try to stamp your passport to avoid getting caught out.

