The Regional Directorate of Health says that the Region registered, today, 4 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 in RAM, so it now counts 9577 confirmed cases. These are 3 imported cases (1 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo Region, 1 from South Africa and 1 from the United Kingdom) and 1 case of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are 64 active cases, of which 26 are imported cases and 38 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 4 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (4 people in Polyvalent Units and 0 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 8 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

From Jornal Madeira