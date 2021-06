Dubai in Madeira will cost 250 million (click link below for video)

Work has already started for the construction of the mega-enterprise called “Dubai in Madeira”, located on Estrada Monumental. It is the largest private investment ever in the Region. It amounts to 250 million euros. The project by the companies AFA and Socicorreia is divided into nine lots for use in housing, commerce and services. The period of execution of the work is six years.

Click here to see the video