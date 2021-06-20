There are already two flights that, this afternoon, were forced to diverge after failed attempts to land at Porto Santo Airport. The most recent case was that of a plane belonging to the airline Iberia, coming from Porto, which should have landed at 5:10 pm, and which is now on its way to Tenerife.

Earlier, another flight from the same company, this time from Lisbon, was also forced to change its route, after two attempts to approach the runway.

The poor visibility conditions, caused by some rain and a lot of fog, will be the reason for the divergence of these two planes.