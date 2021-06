A flight from Iberia airline (n.º2870) to Porto Santo was diverted this afternoon to the Canary Islands.

The plane from Lisbon failed to land on the golden island despite several attempts due to weather conditions.

In fact, in Porto Santo this Sunday is being marked by showers and fog.

For today, another three arrivals are planned, specifically another flight by Iberia, coming from Madrid, one by TAP, arriving from Lisbon, and one by Binter, originating in Madeira.

From Jornal Madeira