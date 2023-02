The Parish Council of Monte opted to cancel the Carnival parade of schools that was scheduled for this Friday morning.

“Due to the adverse weather conditions that will be today, the Carnival parade of schools has been cancelled”, says the Board led by Idalina Silva on the official facebook page.

In this way, each school or institution will hold the proper festivities ‘inside their doors’, and the Board will go to the schools to offer the snack.

