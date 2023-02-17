Come rain or shine, the Children’s Carnival has come to downtown Funchal

During the morning of this Friday, the Children’s Carnival paraded on the mounted catwalk, on the Central sign. The parade was attended by family members and the population of Madeira, as well as the regional secretary for Tourism and Culture.

Eduardo Jesus states that it is important to maintain these carnival traditions “it is a cultural issue, Carnival is a moment of liberation for the population to celebrate in this very happy way, this special moment of the year. On the other hand, Carnival is an important moment for a tourism destination like ours, as it is the time of year when people travel the most”, he said.

In this parade participated 6 schools with about 1,000 participants.

In the afternoon, another parade entitled “Carnaval Solidário” will take place at 2:30 pm on the central Avenue.

From Diário Notícias

