Come rain or shine, the Children’s Carnival has come to downtown Funchal

During the morning of this Friday, the Children’s Carnival paraded on the mounted catwalk, on the Central sign. The parade was attended by family members and the population of Madeira, as well as the regional secretary for Tourism and Culture.

Eduardo Jesus states that it is important to maintain these carnival traditions “it is a cultural issue, Carnival is a moment of liberation for the population to celebrate in this very happy way, this special moment of the year. On the other hand, Carnival is an important moment for a tourism destination like ours, as it is the time of year when people travel the most”, he said.

In this parade participated 6 schools with about 1,000 participants.

In the afternoon, another parade entitled “Carnaval Solidário” will take place at 2:30 pm on the central Avenue.

  1. Beautiful experience for all the young school students and their families! This is a much loved Carnaval Parade by all who attend it and all who view it. It is a very special time of year, the beginning of Lent. Love everyones costumes and energy. All the best to everyone enjoying Carnaval and its vigor and colour, may it always exist and better and better each year. A great hug and much success to all the children and youth here. 🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏

