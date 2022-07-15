Madeira Saborea’ gastronomic festival has already started in Funchal

The Gastronomic Festival ‘Madeira Saborea, a journey through taste’, organized by the Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture, through the Regional Directorate for Tourism, opened this afternoon at Praça do Povo, in Funchal.

This is an event with free admission where stands with cuisine associated with the gastronomic routes of couscous, pea, shellfish , fish, sweets, fruit, and bread are present.

The gastronomic festival includes ‘Gastronomic Experiences’ during these three days. The first took place today, with the Rota do Chícharo, under the guidance of Chef Carlos Azevedo.

The ‘Experiences’ return tomorrow, at 18:30, with Rota do Peixe and Chef Júlio Pereira. They close on Sunday at 4:30 pm, with the Bread Route (Filipe Cunha) and at 6:30 pm with the Tuberculosis Route (Chef Yves Gautier and Chef Hugo Dória).

