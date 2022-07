The Summer Opening started today, in Parque de Santa Catarina.

On this first day of the festival, Clara, Silv4, X-Tense, Bispo, Piruka, Deejay Telio, Rod Di Port, DJ Vibe and Nelson Caires perform.

The doors opened at 18:00.

The festival, which returned after a two-year break due to the pandemic, takes place over two weekends.

Like this: Like Loading...