THE ‘STAR WARS’ ADVENTURE IN MADEIRA HAS COME TO AN END

After long and intense days of work, with filming in various locations on the island of Madeira, all staff and equipment left the Region this Tuesday, with a feeling of accomplishment.

It should be recalled that hundreds of people linked to this mega-production started arriving in Madeira on the afternoon of the 12th of March, on a chartered flight for the purpose.

After having generated a great frenzy across the island, the recordings of the series ‘The Acolyte’, from Star Wars, have come to an end, and now the world is waiting for the premiere, which once again will make the Region enter from the four corners the world, through images captured in various locations from north to south of the island, namely Caniçal, Fanal, Ribeira da Janela and Porto Moniz.

From Jornal Madeira

