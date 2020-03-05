The Vila Baleira Porto Santo hotel, of the Ferpinta Group, cancelled until May 29 the operation ‘charter’, which was going to start on April 11, with about 150 customers coming from Italy per week, due to Covid-19.

“We had a meeting at the beginning of the week with our partner in the Italian market, with our client, and we thought together that it would be the best decision.

The operation that was to start now, which is a ‘charter’ operation, was cancelled, ”Gonçalo Teixeira, director of the Vila Baleira Hotels & Resorts Group, told reporters at a meeting with the media in Lisbon to announce the investment of 12 million euros in a new hotel in Funchal.

“We have the budget made, we have the entire structure prepared to receive customers, but these are factors that we cannot control”, he added.

That hotel in Porto Santo, in the Madeira archipelago, expected to receive an average of 150 customers from Italy per week, on ‘charter’ flights, starting on April 11th.

The Covid-19 outbreak, detected before December in China, and which can cause respiratory infections such as pneumonia, caused about 3,300 deaths and infected more than 95 thousand people in 79 countries, including nine in Portugal, with 30 suspected cases waiting results.