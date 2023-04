Concerts for this week

Save 10% with the code MIN10 See all details on the website… https://www.madeiraconcerts.com/ UPCOMING CONCERTS 24th April – Monday / Segunda-feira Violin Concert (5:30 PM – 6:30 PM) Info: Classical Concert Duo of the greatest romantic pieces for violin – Sibelius Concerto, Grieg Violin Sonata #3 and The Lark Ascending by R.V. Williams Book Now! 25th April – Tuesday / Terça-feira Jazz English Church Gardens (6:30 PM – 7:30 PM) Info: L-MAN 4TET presents a Jazz Collection inspired in artists such as Django Reinhardt, Stephane Grappelli, Nat King Cole, Dave Brubeck, Ella Fitzgerald among others! Book Now! Concierto de Aranjuez & Spanish Guitar (7PM – 8PM) Info: Concierto de Aranjuez & Paco de Lucia by Francisco Lopes (Guitar) & Aniko Harangi (Piano) Book Now! 26th April – Wednesday / Quarta-feira Maria Callas Tribute (7:30 PM) Info: This Concert is a tribute to one of the greatest soprano singers of all times – Maria Callas! Book Now! 27th April – Thursday / Quinta-feira Billie Holiday (7PM – 8PM) – Jazz Concert Info: This concert will showcase a repertorie inspired in the amazing Billie Holiday! Book Now! 28th April – Friday / Sexta-feira Morning Garden Classics (11 AM – 12 AM) Info: Virtuous Trio – Classical Concert at the English Church Gardens – Vivaldi, Mozart, Verdi, Pachelbel, Tchaikovsky among other surprises! Hot Drinks (Tea & Coffee) from 10 AM till the end of the concert. Book Now! Smooth Romance Concert (7 PM – 8 PM) – Open Air Free Concert Info: Joves invites you to an open-air concert, supported by Câmara Municipal de Santa Cruz and located near the airport. This free event will feature Joves’ latest work, along with special guests. Don’t miss out on an unforgettable night of music! Book Now! Sherlock Holmes (7PM – 8PM) Info: “The Last Act” by Nigel Miles Thomas – Sherlock Holmes Tribute Book Now! 29th April – Saturday / Sabado Sherlock Holmes (6PM – 7PM) Info: “The Last Act” by Nigel Miles Thomas – Sherlock Holmes Tribute Book Now! Sherlock Holmes (8:30 PM – 9:30 PM) Info: “The Last Act” by Nigel Miles Thomas – Sherlock Holmes Tribute Book Now! 30th April – Sunday / Domingo MAMMA MIA Tribute (6 PM – 7 PM) Info: This Concert will showcase a repertoire inspired in one of the greatest musical of all times – MAMMA MIA!! Book Now! 1st May – Monday / Segunda-feira Violin Concert (5:30 PM – 6:30 PM) Info: Classical Concert Duo of the greatest romantic pieces for violin – Sibelius Concerto, Grieg Violin Sonata #3 and The Lark Ascending by R.V. Williams Book Now!