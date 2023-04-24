Madeira Camping Club promotes pedestrian route this Saturday

The Clube de Campismo da Madeira will promote a pedestrian route next Saturday, April 29th, another pedestrian route.

The distance will be about 16 km and will last about six hours. The route will pass through Levada da Silveira, Achada João Ferreira, Caminho do Portal da Corujeira, Vereda dos Caldeirões, Vereda do Til, Levada Água D’Alto, Fazenda, Capela Nova Senhora de França and Ponte Velha do Faial.

The degree of difficulty for this route is moderate, according to the Clube de Campismo da Madeira.

The pedestrian trails, organized by the Clube de Campismo da Madeira, are open to the participation of all interested parties, so those interested must follow and respect the indications transmitted by the organization and by the route guide.

Interested parties may call the following telephone numbers: Heliodoro Gonçalves – Cell phone number: 969591687, Alberto Vieira – Cell phone number: 963356392, or Fátima Gonçalves – Cell phone number: 965734310. to: Clubecampismomadeira@gmail.com .

Registration runs until 12 noon next Friday, April 28th. If the transport capacity is reached before this date, registration will be closed.

For registration it is necessary to indicate the full name, date of birth and mobile phone number of each participant. These data are necessary for completing the personal accident insurance.

If you do not cancel your registration before 6 pm the day before the activity takes place, you will have to pay the insurance amount.

The Clube de Campismo da Madeira recommends: wearing comfortable and appropriate clothing – taking into account the weather conditions; wear proper hiking boots; take waterproof; take a cap or hat, flashlight, staff, to help on the descents and ascents; a backpack with food (sandwiches, water, fruit, nuts, chocolate, biscuits, juice) and a bag to transport rubbish.

From Diário Notícias

