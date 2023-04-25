49 years of the Carnation Revolution

April 25, 1974, a date that will hardly be forgotten by the Portuguese. The day on which, in less than 24 hours, the Armed Forces Movement (MFA) carried out the well-known coup d’état that overthrew the dictatorship led by António de Oliveira Salazar. This day marks the historic change in the country.

The Carnation Revolution paved the way for the resolution of the colonial war and the democratisation and development of the country.

The MFA, made up of soldiers who participated in the Colonial War and university students, had the support of the population, who put nails in the soldiers’ weapons that day.

The date also opened doors for the creation of the autonomy of Madeira and the Azores. To DIÁRIO, the representative of the Republic for RAM, Ireneu Barreto, highlighted the importance of the Carnation Revolution for Madeira.

Celebrations of the 25th of April will take place in the Region. Take note:

– 9:00 am: The City Council of Machico, together with the Parish Council of Machico and the commission ‘Citizens for Machico, Land of April’ promotes a commemorative program dedicated to the 25th of April.

9:00 am – Teachers’ Union of Madeira – Meeting of Teachers from RAM;

– 10:00 am – Plenary Meeting n.º 54, commemorative session of the event;

– 10.30 am – Pedro Calado presides over the opening session of the 25th of April celebrations in Funchal;

– 12h00 – Porto Moniz City Council marks the Carnation Revolution with the deposition of a wreath of red carnations next to the monument in honor of the former combatants of Porto Moniz, at Sítio da Santa;

– 12:30 – PS Madeira promotes ‘Liberty Lunch’, at the ‘A Parreira’ restaurant;

– 12:45- CDU organizes party/rally on the 25th of April ‘The Defense of the Values ​​of April’, at Rua João de Deus.

