ESPADA PRICE INCREASED BY MORE THAN 40%

On the front page of the Jornal Madeira today, they highlight the increasing price of some of Madeira’s local fish and seafood.

In just one year, the price of black scabbardfish increased by 43.13%. Merchants at Mercado dos Lavradores acknowledge to the JM that the increase punishes the final consumer, while the Regional Government understands that the increase translates into high demand and a reduction in the quantity caught.

The rise in prices is also seen in other products, such as limpets, which already cost 15 euros or more per kilo, and fresh Tuna is also suffering high increases.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...