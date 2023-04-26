Plane almost suffers ‘bird strike’ after landing in Madeira

A plane that had just landed, presumably on the afternoon of Monday, April 24th, was the target of a ‘bird strike’, apparently a seagull that almost collided with the cockpit of the aircraft.

The video was published yesterday by Pedro Medeiros on the Youtube portal of the Madeira Airport Spotting group, which has 323,000 subscribers, lovers of photographs of aircraft visiting the island.

The Condor company aircraft, coming from Dusseldorf, Germany, had just landed in the Santa Cruz – Machico direction, when the bird appears in front of it, which almost misses it.

This is not the first time that such a situation has happened at this airport, but the moment is rarely captured on video, fortunately this time without any consequences.

