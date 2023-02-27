Almost 10,000 arrived in Funchal today aboard two cruises

The port of Funchal received, today, the cruise ships ‘AIDAnova’ and ‘Azura’, which brought about 10 thousand people. The ‘AIDAnova’ arrived at dawn from Las Palmas with 4,717 passengers and 1,328 crew. The ‘Azura’ came from Tenerife with 2,632 passengers and 1,138 crew.

The first stays in Madeira for 6 pm and leaves around 11 pm for Tenerife, continuing the 7-night cruise that began on the 22nd of this month, in Tenerife.

The ‘Azura’ is already making the route to the Atlantic islands, Madeira and the Canary Islands, on a 7-night cruise that started on the 24th of February, also in Tenerife, with the end scheduled for the 3rd of March, on the same island.

Tonight, around 11 pm, the ship ‘Mein Schiff 4’ should arrive.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...