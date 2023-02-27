SEE THE PHOTOS OF THE LANDSLIDES THAT FORCED THE ROAD TO BE CLOSED IN SÃO ROQUE DO FAIAL

The closure of the road has already prevented the passage of buses and other vehicles, namely residents of that small town. But there are those who dare…

A dangerous situation in a signposted area prevents the passage of vehicles. But bus passengers are ‘obliged’ to pass on foot, as happened this Monday, on a day when small landslides and isolated stones closed again, car traffic in that high area of ​​the parish of São Roque do Faial, municipality of Santana.

Traffic should probably remain restricted until tomorrow afternoon, as it is only this Tuesday that the presence of maintenance is expected to loosen the stones at risk of falling.

From Jornal Madeira

