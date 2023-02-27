Access to the Second and Third Lombadas of Ponta Delgada is restricted

Seems to be a lot of rockfall and land slides these last few days, and with unsettled weather expected for this week, we could see many more, especially in the North and mountainous areas.

The only access road to two of the Lombadas da Ponta Delgada, in this case the Second and Third Lombadas, is restricted to car traffic.

According to information provided by the president of the Ponta Delgada Parish Council, Miguel Freitas, the reason for this situation is a landslide, which occurred today, which prevents the circulation of motor vehicles.

Access was, for some time, only on foot, because the area was unstable.

The Board’s employees have been on the ground in cleaning work, which should only be finished during the day tomorrow.

From Diário Notícias

