Chamber installs metal fence to prevent access to Calhau da Lapa

Last week, a metal fence was placed on the access path to Calhau da Lapa, which caught the attention of some passers-by.

This is because many people disrespected the signs and despite the access being prohibited, they insisted on going to the place, explained the Municipality of Ribeira Brava.

As reported, at stake is the “apparent instability of the cliff, a fact that could lead to landslides or falling rocks”. presents itself in a very precarious situation on buildings on the base that is currently being monitored”.

Taking into account the influx of people and many holidaymakers who seek this space to go to the baths, especially in the summer months, the mayor, Ricardo Nascimento, decreed the total ban on this space for an indefinite period.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...