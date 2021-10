The ship ‘Hanseatic Nature’ arrived this morning, around 10:00 am, at the port of Porto Santo.

According to information provided by APRAM, this ship from the island of S. Jorge, in the Azores, has 158 passengers and 158 crew.

The ship will remain during the day on that island, leaving this afternoon at 5:30 pm, bound for Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

