EIGHT HOSPITALIZED WITH COVID-19 IN MADEIRA WERE NOT VACCINATED

The eight hospitalized in the polyvalent units dedicated to covid-19 were not vaccinated. The last death too.

In this sense, the regional secretary of Health and Civil Protection continues to remember that the pandemic is not over and that it is important to vaccinate against the disease.

It also emphasizes that the third dose to risk groups will have administration completed by the end of December. Words by Pedro Ramos on the sidelines of the presentation of the conclusions of the Focus program, which allowed for more than 18 thousand screenings to be carried out for hepatitis C in 21 months.

From Jornal Madeira

