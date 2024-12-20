Cargo plane damaged again fails trip to Madeira

The cargo plane failed to travel to Madeira again for the second day in a row.

According to DIÁRIO, when the plane was leaving Lisbon this morning, another fault occurred, which led to the cancellation of the trip to the Region.

However, national newspapers and express parcels continued on the second TAP flight to Madeira.

As reported, this Thursday the cargo plane that usually operates the trips between Madeira and mainland Portugal had already suffered a breakdown and did not make the trip to the Region. The plane ended up going to Spain for repairs, which made it impossible for national newspapers to express deliveries to Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

