Police chase began in Câmara de Lobos and ended in Caniço; PSP used a taser to immobilize the driver

The PSP Madeira Regional Command informs that on December 20, a 58-year-old man was arrested for the crime of dangerous driving and resistance and coercion against an employee.

The initial moment of the incident occurred in the city of Câmara de Lobos, after the police recognized the suspect while driving, as he is a repeat offender in the practice of crimes against property.

After checking the vehicle’s registration number through the PSP headquarters, it was found that it did not correspond to the vehicle that the suspect was driving, thus there are strong indications that it could have been stolen or used to commit a robbery.

In view of these facts, the police activated the emergency sound and light signals of the police vehicle, instructing the suspect to immobilize his vehicle, which he disobeyed.

A police chase began across several lanes, with the suspect exceeding the speed limit, failing to respect the direction of travel in his lane and carrying out several dangerous manoeuvres which put other road users at risk.

This erratic driving only stopped in the municipality of Santa Cruz, after police reinforcements from the local police station, with the suspect being immobilized in the Caniço area, after having collided with the police vehicle.

In order to carry out his arrest in safe conditions, given the strong resistance exerted by the suspect towards the Agents, it was necessary to use the electric weapon “Taser”.

After a police search of the vehicle, several objects were found that appeared to have been stolen. The vehicle used for the escape was seized.

The suspect will appear for the first judicial interrogation tomorrow.

This action did not result in any injuries or damage other than that caused by the collision between the detainee’s vehicle and the police vehicle”, the PSP reported in a statement.

See the video on rhe link below.

From Agora Madeira

