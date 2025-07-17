Highs exceed 31°C before noon

This Thursday, the 17th, the air temperature in the Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM) registered high values, especially at the Quinta Grande meteorological station, where, at 11:40 am, the thermometer marked 31.1 ºC. This value surpasses yesterday’s extreme maximum at Chão do Areeiro, which reached 31.0 ºC, and is, for now, the highest temperature recorded this year in the network of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) in RAM.

Also at Monte, the mercury surpassed 30°C, reaching 30.1°C at 11:50 a.m. Other stations followed suit, with Santo da Serra reaching 29.5°C and Pico Alto reaching 29.3°C by late morning.

From Diário Notícias

