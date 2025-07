Yoga instructor ‘Lena do Mar’ reported today on her social media that “every day” she finds trash in the water at Paul do Mar, “in less than 30 minutes.”

“I often go rowing in Paul do Mar and find something. You can’t see it from the beach, but then the trash starts to appear,”

She further lamented that “in the last week a turtle has been seen more frequently and that is why she finds it even sadder to see the amount of plastic floating in the sea.”

From Jornal Madeira

