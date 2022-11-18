FISHERMEN IN MADEIRA PAY 48% MORE FOR FUEL THAN IN THE AZORES, SAYS JPP

“Once again, the cost of production in Madeira is higher than in the Azores, penalizing all Madeirans and Porto-Santenses” denounced Rafael Nunes, in this morning’s political activity, in Câmara de Lobos.

After contacting several local fishermen, the parliamentarian highlighted the difficulties in the sector, “reported by the fishermen themselves and the price paid for fuel was one of the main complaints”.

The Vice-President of the JPP parliamentary group recalled the current amounts paid by fishermen: “in Madeira, the amount paid per liter is €1.43 while in the Azores it is €0.96, that is, a difference of over 48%!”

These values, “in a working day of about 20 days, it costs, on average, more than 5 thousand euros of fuel to each Madeiran shipowner” which is “obviously reflected in the final price to the consumer”, he stressed. For this very reason, “the JPP hopes that, already in this regional budget, a fuel price regime will be approved that will protect the fishing sector and, inherently, the regional consumer”, he said.

Rafael Nunes highlighted “the registration in the regional budget of the renewal of the sword fleet, a commitment already for 2023 and which the JPP has always defended”, recalling “the constant pressure that the parliamentary group has been making for it to come to fruition”. Government effectively fulfills this commitment and that it also advances with a price regime for fuel”, he concluded.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...