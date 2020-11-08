Today Madeira has 13 new cases of covid-19, according to the daily report of the Institute of Health Administration.

The same note also indicates that eight cases are of local transmission.

As for imported cases, there are five – three from Venezuela, two from the United Kingdom and one from Austria.

With seven patients recovered, there are now 198 active cases of infection. There are also 70 suspected cases being studied by health authorities.

Regarding the 8 cases of local transmission confirmed today, 2 are associated with contact with travelers from outside the RAM, and 6 are close contacts of recently identified positive cases, which were already being monitored by health authorities and remained in prophylactic isolation. To point out that one of the positive cases diagnosed today, concerns a health professional from SESARAM, EPERAM