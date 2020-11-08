In total, according to IASAÚDE, there are 70 new situations that are currently being studied by the health authorities, 19 from the airport screening operation and 51 related to contacts with positive cases or situations reported to the SRS24 line. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

To date, 423 positive case contacts are under surveillance by the health authorities of the various counties in the region. Regarding travelers, 13569 people are also being accompanied by the authorities, using the MadeiraSafe application.

From Jornal Madeira

Authorities have also said today that they expect positive cases to rise considerably over the coming weeks, I assume this will be of local transmissions on the island.