The Regional Health Secretary has just reported that at 9 pm this Sunday, a patient with covid-19 died at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital. This is a 94-year-old male patient, who had been hospitalized in the Multipurpose Unit of that unit since the 4th of November (Wednesday), the day on which the diagnosis of the disease was confirmed.

This is the second person to have died by Covid-19 in Madeira, after a 97 year old female patient, with several associated problems, died on 1 November.