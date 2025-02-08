World swimming stars train in Madeira

Madeira is serving as the stage until February 15th for an international swimming camp.

The Clube Naval do Funchal has the privilege of welcoming some of the best international long-distance swimmers of today (both in the pool and in open water) for a training camp with a group of elite swimmers from Italy, France and Hungary, and also has the presence of the famous open water coach Fabrizio Antunelli, considered one of the best in the world.

This internship is a unique opportunity for athletes and coaches to share knowledge and experiences, in a high-performance environment and a strong spirit of camaraderie.

Among the athletes present, the following stand out: Italians Gregorio Paltrinieri, the most decorated Italian swimmer at the Olympic Games with one gold medal, two silver and bronze medals and also holder of nine titles and 16 European titles, Domenico Acerenza, world champion in the 4×1500 relay and European champion in the 10km, Barbara Pozzobon, world champion in the 4×1500 relay (Fukuoka 2023), and world champion in the 25km and European vice-champion in the 10km in 2024, Dario Verani, world and European champion in the 25km, Lorenzo Galossi, bronze medal in the 800 free at the 2022 European Championships and Marco De Tullio Olympic champion in the 800 free in Paris 2024.

From France, we highlight David Aubry, bronze medalist at the World Championships in Gwanju 2019 (800 free) and Doha 2024 (1500 free) and in the 4×1500 in Glasgow 2018, Damien Joly, specialist in the 1500 free, with four Olympic participations (London 2012 to Paris 2024) and silver medalist at the World Short Course Championships and bronze at the European Championships (Rome 2022).

Anna Olasz is the Hungarian athlete training in Madeira. The athlete was crowned world runner-up in the 25km in 2015 and in the relay (2022 and 2023), and has also participated in two Olympic Games.

Ivan Giovannoni, Andreia Filadelli and Giullia Ramatelli, the latter representing the CNF this season, are other elite figures in the Region.

From Diário Notícias

