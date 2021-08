The fire that broke out this morning in Machico, in the Boa Vista area, is still active and is progressing to Santo da Serra.

About 30 firefighters from four corporations continue to fight the flames – Municipal Firefighters of Machico, Sapadores de Santa Cruz, Madeira Volunteers and Santana Volunteers – and the helicopter that is discharging water.

At the moment there are no houses in danger.

From Jornal Madeira