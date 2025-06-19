Injured tourist at Levada do Alecrim rescued by helicopter

A search and rescue operation is underway in the mountains at Levada do Alecrim, in Rabaçal, Calheta, after a tourist suffered a serious accident.

The woman suffered trauma to her leg, with suspected fractures, according to the initial assessment by firefighters. As it is a levada and a location where the helicopter can operate effectively, the Regional Rescue Operations Command (CROS) decided to proceed with the air rescue.

Before the arrival of the air force, a ground team specializing in mountain rescue and rescue from the Calheta Volunteer Firefighters was on site and carried out the first approach to the victim. The operation also had the support of the Forest Police, JM found out.

The woman will be transported by helicopter to Cancela, from where she will be taken by ambulance to Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

