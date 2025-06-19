Albuquerque declined to comment on the controversy with Eduardo Jesus

“We’ll talk later,” the President of the Government told journalists, arguing that “the mass is just beginning.”

The president of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, refused today to comment on the controversy with Eduardo Jesus when approached by journalists before the Corpus Christi Mass, at Largo do Colégio. “We’ll talk later. The mass is starting”, replied Albuquerque, showing that he did not want to discuss the matter with 5 minutes left until the start of the religious celebration.

The religious ceremony is being attended by several prominent figures, and after the open-air mass, a procession through the city streets is planned. It is only after these religious acts that Miguel Albuquerque agrees to speak to journalists, leaving any clarification on the controversy in question for later.

From Diário Notícias

