Public petition calls on PSD to dismiss Eduardo Jesus

At issue are expressions considered to be of poor language used by the regional secretary for Tourism, Environment and Culture on Tuesday, in the Legislative Assembly of Madeira, during the debate on the specialty of the Budget and Investment Plan of the Madeiran government for 2025.

“ During the debate on the Regional Budget, the Regional Secretary for Tourism, Environment and Culture of Madeira used expressions such as:

“This girl’s question”,

“That guy’s stupid…”

These words, directed at elected female MPs, are misogynistic, offensive and completely unacceptable in a democratic State governed by the rule of law. This behaviour cannot be ignored, downplayed or excused by those with public responsibilities.

Politics should be conducted with elevation, respect and serious debate — never with gratuitous insults and sexist language.

We demand from PSD Madeira:

The immediate resignation of the Regional Secretary for Tourism, Environment and Culture of Madeira;

A firm public stance against misogynistic and aggressive attitudes in political life.

It is unacceptable for public representatives to perpetuate a culture of disrespect and verbal violence against women. If nothing is done, it will normalize what should be firmly condemned.

We sign this petition for a country where politics is done with ethics, respect and equality ”, we can read in the text of the petition , which so far has just over three dozen signatures.

From RTP-Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...