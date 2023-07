A man was found dead this morning at Praia do Vigário, in Câmara de Lobos. The circumstances in which this death occurred are yet to be determined, with the investigation being the responsibility of the Judiciary Police.

It is known that the victim is around 50 years old and was found by a local person who alerted the authorities.

The Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters were at the scene, but they were unable to do anything to save his life. The Maritime Police took care of the occurrence.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...